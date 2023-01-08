Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell is a signing target for Rangers with Ibrox boss Michael Beale deciding whether to try to bring the 24-year-old to the Scottish Premiership in January or to sign him on a pre-contract deal with a view to a summer move. (Scottish Sun on Sunday), external

With a target of three transfer windows to reshape his Rangers squad, Beale says he must get his signings right because Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is a "lucky man" to be working with a bigger budget. (The Sunday Times - subscription required), external

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller cannot envisage Beale agreeing to spend £4m to land loan utility player James Sands on a permanent deal since someone costing that amount would have to be a first-team pick. (Sunday Mail), external

Beale will "definitely" try to keep midfielder John Lundstram at Rangers, despite the 28-year-old still having a year and a half left on his current deal. (Scotland on Sunday), external