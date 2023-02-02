Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

Rating: 8/10

First off, it’s nice to see we have our hands in loads of pots. We have all been asking for a left-back and a new right-winger - and the club has delivered.

Tete, Victor Kristiansen and Harry Souttar coming in is a good sign for the Foxes. We had gone without any January signings since 2018, so to bring three in shows me and a lot of fans we’re ready to battle the league out and fight to stay in the Premier League this season.

It’s been a solidly good window and finally a change of pace to the lack of signings we have made in recent seasons.

Hopefully Leicester have worked their magic with them and they turn out to be wonder signings like Riyad Mahrez or N'Golo Kante.

For analysis on all 20 Premier League clubs, read the full piece here