Excited for the return of the Scottish Premiership?

Here's a wee stat that'll either send the excitement levels through the roof or at least, hopefully, get you looking forward to Saturday's game a little more...

The Steelmen haven't been beaten by St Mirren in their last seven games, spanning two years.

The 'Well got the better of the Buddies on their opening day meeting this season, too, through Kevin van Veen's first-half penalty.