Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken of his pride at seeing several of his players competing at the World Cup.

Cameron Carter-Vickers featured for USA, Aaron Mooy and Daizen Maeda were central figures in Australia and Japan's respective runs to the last 16, and Josip Juranovic is preparing for a semi-final with Croatia.

“They’ve all played meaningful minutes," Postecoglou said. "They’ve all been really strong contributors to their countries and when you do that at a World Cup, absolutely you come back with a little bit more belief in yourself.

“We will get Aaron Mooy, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Daizen Maeda back early this week and Alistair Johnston joins us so it will be good to have them back into the group."

The Celtic boss also believes the recent training camp in Portugal has set his side up to hit the ground running when the season resumes.

“We got some minutes into the players, particularly Callum McGregor and Carl Starfelt who haven’t played a lot recently and they have all come through it really well.

“It’s a tough first game away to Aberdeen but we’ve had a good week here and have another week at Lennoxtown to get the boys ready.”