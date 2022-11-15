Liverpool to face AC Milan and Lyon during World Cup
Liverpool will play friendlies against AC Milan and Lyon while on their warm-weather training camp during the World Cup break.
Those players not involved in the tournament in Qatar will spend 12 days in the United Arab Emirates.
The Reds face Lyon on Sunday, 11 December before taking on AC Milan on Friday, 16 December as part of the Dubai Super Cup.
Arsenal are also involved in the friendly competition, but won't face Jurgen Klopp's side.
Dates for our two friendly matches against Lyon and AC Milan next month ⤵ pic.twitter.com/f27jlCljaD— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 15, 2022
