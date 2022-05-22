Leicester 4-1 Southampton: Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says James Maddison deserves an England recall after the Foxes midfielder scored one goal and set up another in the 4-1 victory over Southampton.

Maddison ended the season as Leicester's top scorer on 18 goals after opening the scoring against Saints and also teed up one of substitute Ayoze Perez's late double.

Maddison has not played for his country since his debut against Montenegro in 2019 and England boss Gareth Southgate names his Nations League squad on Tuesday.

“James can’t do any more (to return to England). He will be delighted with the season he has had,” said Rodgers.

“He has been absolutely brilliant. He is hungry since that difficult start for him. He has power and quality, he scores today and creates one.

“He is strong defensively, has been aggressive and his football talent is there for everyone to see. Look at his numbers, he has been first class and been, by quite a distance, our best player.”