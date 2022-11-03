Cooper on Biancone injury, Lingard and Brentford
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest’s game with Brentfordon Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He has had “some grown-up conversations” with his players after the heavy defeat at Arsenal last Sunday: “We don’t shy away from it, we have reflected accordingly and then drawn a line and moved on.”
Summer signing Giulian Biancone has been ruled out for the season after picking up a serious knee injury in training: “We’re obviously gutted for him. He’s not played very much but he’s a player we really like and he was making good progress.”
He is treating Jesse Lingard like any other player: “It’s a collective effort, whether we win, lose or draw. Because of where Jesse has played there will be extra focus, but we don’t think like that. He’s working really hard on the training ground to improve our position and is a really positive influence.”
On home form at the City Ground: “We won’t take it for granted. We’re obviously very grateful for the atmosphere and support we get. We have to make sure we give our best to keep it at that level, performing well and showing the right level of attitude.”
He has been very impressed by Brentford: ”You have to recognise, respect and admire what they have done. They’re a very together team with a lot of continuity and consistency and that stands for a lot. They have obviously got some really good players and we have to be ready for that.”