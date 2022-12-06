Leeds say they have reached an "amicable resolution" with RB Leipzig over French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Last month the club were ordered to pay Leipzig £18.4m after their appeal against the transfer of Augustin was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The West Yorkshire club signed Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig in January 2020 with an obligation to buy the Frenchman for 21m euros on a five-year-deal if they secured Premier League promotion.

Leeds won promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season but disputed whether the "purchase obligation" for Augustin had been triggered as the Covid-19 pandemic had interrupted the campaign.

Augustin made just three substitute appearances for Leeds during their Championship title-winning season due to fitness and injury issues.

He joined French club Nantes on a permanent deal the following October and moved on to Swiss side Basel in June.