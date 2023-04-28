Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-0

I am pretty confident about this one because Brentford seem to have got over their little blip in form.

I didn't see Nottingham Forest's midweek win over Brighton coming but that was at the City Ground, where they have picked up 24 of their 30 points this season.

Steve Cooper's side put up a fight in their last away game at Anfield but their record on the road is awful.

Blanco's prediction: Forest will put up a fight... but Brentford are going to win. 3-2

