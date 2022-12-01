H﻿earts captain Craig Gordon has admitted his excitement at being drawn against Hibs in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Edinburgh rivals have been paired together in six of the last eight seasons, with the Jambos winning each of the last three Scottish Cup showdowns.

“We seem to get drawn against Hibs most years and this season is no different,” said goalkeeper Gordon.

“Games against Hibs are always big. I’m looking forward to it and the fans will be very excited about it. It’s a huge chance for us to go there and get into the next round.”