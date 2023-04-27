Who is the best player to have faced Wolves?

Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

On their charge to the title in 2022 Man City destroyed Wolves with a 5-1 scoreline and Kevin De Bruyne was the one inflicting the damage!

De Bruyne had a hat-trick within 24 minutes and four goals overall, putting City three points ahead in the table. However four goals didn’t say it all as he was setting up team-mates and even rattled the post. His outstanding performance wasn’t because Wolves were poor, Dendoncker scored for Wolves and we looked threatening on the counter-attack but we just had no answer to contain City’s midfield maestro!

This day belonged to him. His skills were so exceptional that you could do nothing but sit back and enjoy the De Bruyne show!

