Jamie Beatson, WeArePerth.co.uk, external

Five games, 11 points. Given the run of fixtures we had that is an incredible return, and it could easily have been more if we’d taken advantage of our first-half performance against Motherwell on Saturday.

Hopefully the rest helps us coming into the busy festive fixture list.

But for one man, there is no downtime. David Wotherspoon - local lad, Saints fan turned hero, triple cup winner and all-round top man is going to the World Cup with Canada.

If he gets a game he’ll be the first current St Johnstone player to play at a World Cup finals. What an unbelievable story.

In terms of our performance so far, I have to hold my hands up and say I was wrong. I expected us to be rooted to the bottom. I was pessimistic about the squad and the manager and couldn’t see any cause for hope.

As it turns out, the signings of Alex Mitchell, Andy Considine and Ryan McGowan have blended together perfectly in our back three, while Drey Wright has come in and been in good form on the right.

T﻿op player: Signing of the season has to be Nicky Clark - scoring goals, partnering Stevie May perfectly, and generally giving us a far better presence up top. We’re scoring goals this season - we just didn’t last year. That’s why we’re in the mix rather than being detached at the bottom.

M﻿anager rating: 7/10. Room for improvement but pretty good. Callum Davidson has adapted his plans this year - we’re very clearly trying to play a better brand of football, moving the ball on the ground and creating far more chances than we did in 21/22.

There are still issues. We have a huge squad but are hugely missing a defensive midfielder to screen the defence, and our substitutions - such as against Motherwell at the weekend - often weaken the team rather than give us a different option to win a game.

P﻿redicted league finish: After last season’s travails mid-table obscurity would be fine as we try to rebuild our squad. I’d like to think seventh or eighth is a realistic target - but another good run before the split and we could just about squeeze into the top six.