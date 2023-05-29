Greig receives SFWA Lifetime Achievement award

Rangers legend John Greig received the Lifetime Achievement award at the Scottish Football Writer's Association dinner on Sunday night.

Greig made more than 700 appearances for Rangers and lifted five league titles, six Scottish Cups and four League Cups in an illustrious career at Ibrox.

"It's very surprising after all these years," the defender who was voted 'The Greatest Ever Ranger said. , external

"I thought my days of getting awards were well and truly over but it is a great honour to receive this.

"It was always my ambition as a kid to be a football player and I was just very fortunate I got the opportunity to play for a great football club.

"I've given my life to Scottish football so it is nice to be appreciated."