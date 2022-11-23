L﻿iverpool greats are paying tribute to Anfield legend David Johnson, who has died at the age of 71.

Johnson made 213 appearances and scored 78 goals in six years at Anfield.

B﻿etween 1976 and 1982 he won the league title four times and the European Cup on three occasions.

J﻿ohnson then moved to Everton for a second spell with the Toffees having started his career there.

He was the only man to score a winning goal in a Merseyside derby for Everton and Liverpool until Peter Beardsley equalled the achievement more than two decades later.