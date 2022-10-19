Chris Sutton is up against Thomas Mars, lead singer of Grammy-winning French band Phoenix, for his predictions this week.

S﻿utton's prediction: 2-1

I am going to do something that no Bournemouth fan wants me to do, and predict a Bournemouth win.

So apologies to them, because that means the Cherries definitely won't win. It's a bit like me making Erling Haaland my captain in Fantasy Football last week - as soon as I did that, he stopped scoring.

Bournemouth really should win this one, though. I thought Southampton were lucky to get a draw against West Ham on Sunday. Saints got an assist off referee Peter Bankes for their first goal and I also agree with Hammers boss David Moyes that his side should have had a penalty.

As for Bournemouth, well their first goal against Fulham on Saturday was absolutely superb. Dominic Solanke seems to be brimming with confidence and Philip Billing has emerged as a key player. They are a real threat.

Maybe I got a bit brainwashed by what their former boss Scott Parker said earlier in the season, about their team being "ill-equipped" for the Premier League?

At least I got a couple of their results right when he was in charge. Under Gary O'Neil they have proved me wrong every time.

T﻿homas' prediction: 1-2

Here, I decided to go with the opposite of whatever Chris says. I read about how he is always wrong about Bournemouth, so if he says they are winning this time I am going against that.

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Thomas think the rest of the weeks fixtures will go, plus cast your vote here