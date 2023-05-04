Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's Premier League game against Liverpool on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Frank says it "will be difficult" for Christian Norgaard to return from an Achilles injury before the end of the season.

He joins Thomas Strakosha and Pontus Jansson on the sidelines but the Bees are boosted by Kristoffer Ajer being available.

He agreed his side "didn’t play that well" in their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest but showed "hunger and determination" to come back into it.

On whether he would swap Ivan Toney for Erling Haaland, he said: "Of course not. If Ivan was playing in a top four club, he would score 25-plus goals. I’m convinced about that. I’m very happy he is playing for us and not another club."

He praised new Leeds boss Sam Allardyce as "one of the greatest coaches in England over a period of time".

On Liverpool: "They are so good at playing in behind, getting crosses in and combining. It’s very difficult to close them down."

Sign up for Brentford alerts