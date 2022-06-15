Transfer news: Whites reach verbal deal with Roca
Leeds United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Spanish midfielder Marc Roca from Bayern Munich, in a four-year deal worth 12m euros plus add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano), external
Meanwhile, winger Raphinha is a target for both Arsenal and Tottenham this summer, amid concerns Barcelona will be unable to fund a deal for the Brazilian. (Athletic - subscription required), external
