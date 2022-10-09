Ian: It’s ok to say Celtic have a strong bench but the changes we’ve made against St Mirren and St Johnstone have been too much and upset the core of the engine room that drives this Celtic team. We’ve nearly chucked away the 5 point lead gained after the Rangers match through putting too many bench players in the starting line up.

Paul: This is what champions do. Poor overall performance but get the victory, we'll look back on this game at the end of the season.

Liam: Need to better. Should be winning all games in the SPL with ease. Not good enough. Unfortunately will struggle in Europe.