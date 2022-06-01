Your Everton team of the season

Everton endured a difficult campaign but had the emotional high of securing Premier League survival with a game to spare.

But who made your team of the season?

Goalkeeper

It will come as no surprise that Jordan Pickford takes his place between the sticks in your line-up. The England international produced home heroic displays for the Toffees as they won their battle against relegation.

Defenders

Despite missing a significant amount of the season with a hamstring tear, Ben Godfrey edged out Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate as your centre-back partner for Michael Keane.

Seamus Coleman and Vitalii Mykolenko were your overwhelming choices for right-back and left-back, with the former your second most selected outfield player overall.

Midfielders

Setting up in a 4-3-3 - your favoured formation - Abdoulaye Doucoure was actually your most popular selection in two of the three midfield positions. Allan was your preferred choice for the central spot, and Fabian Delph was your most selected third midfielder.

Attackers

Demarai Gray just edges out Anthony Gordon - who enjoyed an impressive season despite Everton's struggles - for a place on the right of your front three. Gordon was your 11th most popular selection overall, but misses out because he wasn't your favourite in any one position.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was hampered by injury and only able to make 17 Premier League appearances - but he was your big favourite for the centre-forward spot. And there had to be a place for Richarlison, who takes his place on the left of your attack and was your most selected outfield player overall.

