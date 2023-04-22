Man City 3-0 Sheffield United: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley

Manchester City moved a step closer the repeating Manchester United’s famous 1999 feat of winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup with a routine dismissal of Sheffield United at Wembley.

The Blades were organised and resilient in this semi-final and there was no shame at all in ultimately being overpowered by a side in hot pursuit of the best season in the club’s history.

And the strength of the City squad manager Pep Guardiola has at his disposal was illustrated by the fact his Wembley match-winner was not required for a minute as they secured a place in the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid by drawing with Bayern Munich in the AllianzArena on Wednesday.

Riyad Mahrez scored the first hat-trick in an FA Cup semi-final since Manchester United’s Alex Dawson in 1958 with a penalty, a solo second and a left-footed third as City ruthlessly exerted their authority.

It is back to Premier League business when leaders Arsenal come to Etihad Stadium on Wednesday – with City looking to be on one of those ominous late season surges they have perfected in recent years.