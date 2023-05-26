'This group has massively overachieved' - Robinson

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has hailed the club's top-six finish, saying they have "overachieved" this season

“This group of players have massively overachieved from where people thought we would be," he said.

“That needs recognised. It has to be recognised and we want Saturday to be about celebrating that.

“These boys have created history for St Mirren. We don’t want that to be forgotten, we want a full house at the end of the game to say thank you to the fans for their support but also for the fans to show their appreciation for what this group of boys and staff have done for the club this year.

“I think the season has caught up with us in the last five games in terms of depth of squad. We have had horrendous injuries up front with Curtis Main being our only fit striker although he is not actually fully fit.

“We have completed phase one of what we started out to do, in reality, probably a year before we envisaged it we got into the top six.

“The challenge is to strengthen, can we get the four or five players that will make us stronger and try to challenge for the top six again.

“That’s the hard bit, to go and do it again.”