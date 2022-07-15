New Brentford goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha has been put through his paces in a first training session with the club - and I think you'll agree the save at the end of the clip above is very decent indeed.

The Bees are in Germany preparing for three friendlies - against Stuttgart on Saturday, Strasbourg on Tuesday and Wolfsburg on 23 July.

Thomas Frank's side then wrap up their pre-season by hosting Real Betis on 30 July.