David Moyes says the improving Jarrod Bowen is giving himself every chance of going to the World Cup with England.

The 25-year-old made it three goals in four games with a strike in the Europa Conference League against Anderlecht on Thursday and the West Ham boss is delighted with his form.

“You can see the improvement in him,” said Moyes. “Technically, he’s faster than he’s been and tactically too.

“If you think of the best wingers over the years, nearly all of them became centre-forwards and goalscorers and maybe you can see that in Jarrod too.

“If you look at his goalscoring record over the years, it has been pretty good and it’s been that way consistently for us too.”

The 25-year-old scored 18 goals and supplied 13 assists in the 2021-22 season but has not had the same impact at the start of this campaign and didn’t feature for England in the September internationals.

However, three goals in his past four games has catapulted him back into contention for Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

“He’s getting a real consistency,” said Moyes. “Maybe he started a little slower, but he’s back closer to his form now. He’s looking like he’s going to score and create chances too.

"﻿He's really diligent at trying to improve his game. I have told him if he scores five or six between now and the World Cup, he will have a chance of going to the World Cup.

"﻿He has a couple already so he has a chance. Let's hope he can keep it going."