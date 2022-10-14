Erik ten Hag: “What you see is that in every game except against Brentford we score, so in this team there's a lot of creativity and scoring capabilities. Sometimes you have a night when you will not succeed and, for some players, this was that night.

"But what the good thing is - and I have to congratulate the team for that - they kept going and they didn't give up. They kept believing they would the score and, in the end, they got rewarded. That is how you have to do it.

“I've had, unluckily, many more nights when you play well, you create chances but you don't net. Football is about scoring goals and avoiding them."

"I would say the performance until the box was good, but then the finishing was not that good tonight. Let's hope we save the goals for the coming week."