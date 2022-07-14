Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer of around £254m to play for two seasons for a club in Saudi Arabia. (TVI and CNN Portuguesa, via AS - in Spanish), external

Wayne Rooney's DC United have joined the list of MLS and Premier League clubs interested in signing Jesse Lingard, after his departure from the club.(Marca), external

Leeds are interested in signing Juan Mata, who is a free agent after leaving the Red Devils at the end of last season. (AS - in Spanish), external

Newly-promoted Serie A side Monza are interested in signing Edinson Cavani after the striker was also released at the end of his contract. (Sky Sport Italia, via Mail), external

