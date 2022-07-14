Transfer news: Ronaldo offered £254m to play in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer of around £254m to play for two seasons for a club in Saudi Arabia. (TVI and CNN Portuguesa, via AS - in Spanish), external
Wayne Rooney's DC United have joined the list of MLS and Premier League clubs interested in signing Jesse Lingard, after his departure from the club.(Marca), external
Leeds are interested in signing Juan Mata, who is a free agent after leaving the Red Devils at the end of last season. (AS - in Spanish), external
Newly-promoted Serie A side Monza are interested in signing Edinson Cavani after the striker was also released at the end of his contract. (Sky Sport Italia, via Mail), external