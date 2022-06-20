New Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay has praised the club's "pathway for young players" as being instrumental in his switch from Aberdeen.

Ramsay joined the Reds for £4.2m on Sunday and the 18-year-old has outlined his ambition to challenge for a place in the first-team squad.

"It's not just a massive club - they give young players chances in the first team," he told the club's official website., external

"There's a pathway here. That's one of the reasons I chose it."

Ramsay will face stiff competition to get into the starting eleven, not least from Trent Alexander-Arnold, and he likens his playing style to that of the 23-year-old England man.

"Even before there was interest from Liverpool, I looked up to him because he's similar to the way that I play," added Ramsay

"His attacking, his crossing, he can use both feet, his passing range is obviously quite similar to mine.

"Just being in here every day with not just him but all the players - I'm going to learn a lot and become a better player."