The potential departure of Raheem Sterling from Chelsea is evidence that their transfer business is "slightly unhinged", says Telegraph football journalist.

When Sterling signed last summer from champions Manchester City, he appeared to be the poster boy of the new era at Stamford Bridge under Todd Boehly.

However, after just six goals in 22 appearances, and the arrival of £89m Mykhailo Mudryk, his future is uncertain.

"He went there as one of the supposed showbiz signings and that sums up how crazy Chelsea's business is," he said. "They have got far too many players for too few positions.

"If Sterling's future being unsettled doesn't spell basket case, then I don't know what does.

"I'd be very surprised if he leaves this window but in the summer he could be surplus to requirements."

Listen to the rest of today's transfer gossip on BBC Sounds