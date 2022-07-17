Manchester United used to be seen as the model of managerial stability, so Diogo Dalot probably didn’t expect to be on to his fourth manager four years after arriving at Old Trafford.

The Portugal full-back made first-team appearances under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. Now he has to impress Erik ten Hag, following the Dutchman's arrival from Ajax, and the battle for the right-back slot with Aaron Wan-Bissaka is intensifying.

"It has been quite a learning experience for me in Manchester, with a lot of different managers.," said Dalot, 23.

"But I came here prepared for competition - the great clubs are like this.

“You always have two or three in each position who can be a starter. This is another season fighting for my place. I am sure Aaron will do the same.”

