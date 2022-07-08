Steven Bergwijn was highly rated when Jose Mourinho snapped him up from PSV Eindhoven in January 2020 for a cool £27m.

The then 22-year-old had caught the eye in the Dutch top flight and his direct running and goal threat made him an ideal option for a Spurs forward line buckling under the injury absence of Harry Kane.

And it began well. The winger scored on his debut in a win over Manchester City, netted again against Wolves three games later and put together a run of six consecutive starts.

However, the Covid-enforced break between March and June gave Kane time to recover and, although Bergwijn scored against Manchester United in the first game back, he swiftly found himself on the bench.

His output dropped too - in the 2020-21 season, Bergwijn only scored once in 21 Premier League appearances. He was in and out of the squad as Kane and Son Heung-min dominated the frontline and Mourinho used other players to complement their threat.

Nuno Espirito Santo promised a fresh start and Bergwijn began last season promisingly. He was in the side for the opening three games - three wins - but an ankle injury ruled him out and that was it.

On his return, Spurs were struggling. Antonio Conte was parachuted in and the new boss seemingly didn't fancy the pacy Netherlands man.

Restricted to cameo appearances off the bench, Bergwijn was further pushed down the pecking order by the January arrival of Dejan Kulusevski.

He scored twice in stoppage time as Spurs produced an epic comeback at Leicester City in January, but his days at the club were numbered.

What do you think? Was Bergwijn given enough of a chance at Tottenham? Have your say here