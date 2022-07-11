New Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo says he "wanted to jump on board" the project at St Mary's after becoming Ralph Hasenhuttl's fifth signing of the summer.

"I don't think words can describe how I'm feeling - it's a dream come true," he told Southampton's official website, external.

"These are exciting times here and I wanted to jump on board and get involved in what's to come."

Aribo starred as Rangers made it to the Europa League final last season and says he plans to bring goals and creativity to the Saints.

"I'm someone who likes to run at defenders, play key passes and score a lot of goals," he said.

"It's all about pushing Southampton as far as we can go. We want to do well as a club together, going on cup runs, reaching semi-finals and finals and having prizes to play for.

"I've watched the Premier League since I was a young boy and it's been my goal to come and play here to show what I can do."