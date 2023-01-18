Kilmarnock 2-3 Rangers: What did the manager say?

Rangers boss Michael Beale: "The first 5-10 minutes, Killie came right for us and we were slow to start. We told the players what to expect but didn't heed that warning.

"After that, we grew in the game, scored a fantastic equaliser then were excellent for large periods of the second half and got 3-1 in front and should have taken one or two more opportunities.

"Then we concede a silly free-kick, don't deal with the second ball - it's a great strike from the lad to be fair - and same old story it's heart in mouth for the final five minutes. We need to get over that.

"The most important thing tonight was to get three points after a mentally and physically tough 120 minutes at the weekend.

"The results are good. We just need to tighten the screws in one or two areas, because we're scoring goals.

"We can't keep on going behind and coming back. It's all right saying it shows a fantastic mentality but we can't keep doing it."