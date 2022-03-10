Michail Antonio says he and his West Ham team-mates were gutted to see Jarrod Bowen pick up an injury against Liverpool last weekend.

Bowen was helped off with a heel injury in the Hammers' 1-0 defeat at Anfield, but Antonio hopes the in-form forward will be back soon.

He told the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds: "The club said the injury he sustained isn’t as bad as first thought.

"When Jarrod went off the boys were devastated because he’s been on fire. We know the threat he has so losing him at that stage of the game when we were 1-0 down was devastating.

"But someone is coming on to do a job and we need to believe in them and believe they can help out and what Jarrod does for the team. That’s why we have squads."

Listen to more from Antonio on Bowen from 9'20 on BBC Sounds