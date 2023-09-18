Everton 'parallels' with Sunderland

There are shades of the crisis that enveloped Sunderland a few years ago at Everton, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as he surveys a side whose struggle against relegation seems set to continue this season.

A gutsy single-goal defeat to title challengers Arsenal is hardly shameful, but the Toffees mustered only one shot on target and were very much second best throughout.

"I don't blame Everton for going into this mode of trying to defend their goal first and foremost," he said. "The team is set up not to concede, but to do that you do need good attackers on the counter. They do not have those.

"I was in the North East when Sunderland kept clinging on and just about staying up every season and this is the parallel I would draw with Everton.

"All they are interested in doing is getting survival and there is always the danger that eventually this will catch up with you and you lose your fight."

Ex-Manchester City full-back Nedum Onuoha agreed, suggesting a dual concern for Everton supporters.

"I do not necessarily think they are the worst team down there but the level of expectation is different to a Burnley or a Luton who have been in the Championship," he said.

"It's only two years but it feels like they have been in a relegation dogfight for forever - and they have started this season worse than in previous years.

"Then there are the new owners. This next group brings a level of uncertainty too and is not filling people with hope."

