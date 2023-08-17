What next for Arsenal after Timber injury?
Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport
Amid the expectation and optimism of fans to see their new signing on the Premier League stage, Jurrien Timber had his debut cut short on Saturday to what looked like an innocuous injury at the time.
On Wednesday it was confirmed the defender suffered an ACL injury requiring surgery and that he will be out for a lengthy period of time.
The versatile 22-year-old was brought in to provide depth and competition to the side after injuries halted Arsenal's momentum in the title race last season.
So how much will he be missed by the Gunners and who will replace him?
Playing to the left of the centre-backs against Nottingham Forest - despite favouring a more central or right-back role - Timber slotted into Arteta's style of play and before his injury and substitution 50 minutes in, he was matching other players for stats in defence and distribution.
He was second in the side for tackles won and clearances. His passing accuracy was at 89% and his heatmap showed he wasn't afraid to help the team get forward either.
But fans will now have to wait to see what he could be capable of over 90 minutes and will wonder who will fill the gap.
Takehiro Tomiyasu could be an option having come on to replace Timber, but having not played a league game since March before Sunday's appearance and lacking pre-season minutes as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, there would be questions about his longer-term fitness.
Being a key player in the last campaign - playing over 2000 minutes of football - Oleksandr Zinchenko would be the ideal choice, but the left-back is yet to return to the starting XI due to injury. He has been training with the team and the Arsenal boss is hoping to having him "available very soon".
Someone who is fit and available is Kieran Tierney, but the former Celtic player - who started 22 league games in 2021-22 - struggled for game time last season and was left out of the squad entirely against Forest. Despite rumours he could leave this summer, Arteta doesn't expect any of his defenders to depart after saying they will "need everybody" now.
With three London derbies before the end of September, including against north London rivals Tottenham, plus a key match against Manchester United, the Gunners will be hoping injuries don't prove costly to their season once again.