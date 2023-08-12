Analysis: Burnley 0-3 Man City

Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Burnley were presented with the toughest possible start to life back in the Premier League as manager Vincent Kompany tried to plot the downfall of the Treble winners and the club where he became an iconic figure as the inspirational captain during their glory years.

The result was locked in after Manchester City went ahead early, but Burnley showed real spirit and character, even creating anxious moments for Guardiola's side as Lyle Foster and Zeki Amdouni threatened.

In the end, they were undone by some loose defending, but more specifically by the predatory instincts and natural goalscoring prowess of Erling Haaland - and they will not be the last to suffer that fate this season.

Burnley stuck to Kompany's passing methods, which made them such impressive winners of the Championship last season, while James Trafford, the goalkeeping hero of England's European Under-21 Championship triumph in July, made an impressive debut against his former club.

The Clarets got an early taste of what will be required this season, but this was the most exacting examination of all and, even though they lost, there will still be plenty to encourage them.