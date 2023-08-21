Alan Shearer was full of praise for Roberto De Zerbi's "ruthless" Brighton side after they beat Wolves 4-1 on Saturday.

After beating Luton Town by the same score line last week, Albion successfully replicated their commendable performance at Molineux.

Shearer told Match of the Day: "If you're not at it, this Brighton team will ruthlessly punish you.

"That's exactly what they did to Wolves. If you don't stay and run with your players they will punish you.

"They move the ball so quickly, they are exceptional at passing. They could've had more goals, they were brilliant."

