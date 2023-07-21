BBC Three Counties Radio's Geoff Doyle and Simon Oxley have been speaking about Marvelous Nakamba, who signed for Luton Town on a permanent deal on Thursday.

Oxley said: "He was on loan from Aston Villa last season and he made a huge impact on and off the pitch, I think it's safe to say.

"The fact he's been away all summer working with his foundation, helping people much less fortunate than himself in his home country, just strikes a chord with everybody connected with Luton Town.

"Plus his on-the-field ability - it just seems like a deal they were desperate to do."

Doyle added: "He was almost like the final cog in that Luton Town side. They needed somebody to sit there in front of the defenders and make sure everything just ticked along. He did a fabulous job of that.

"It was an obvious transfer really, wasn't it? They may need another one actually because the central midfield is a little bit light. But that was an obvious one - it was kind of an easy one [to decide]."

