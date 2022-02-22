Gary Gowers, Norwich City - My Football Writer, external

I’m old enough to remember the days when Norwich would go to Anfield and be confident of going toe-to-toe with the finest the Red half could offer.

These days we go there hoping to avoid an absolute thumping. To do so is regarded as something of a success and so our 3-1 defeat there on Saturday was regarded by some as a positive triumph given that we matched the Reds for an hour and even had the audacity to take the lead.

But you rile them up at your peril.

Fired up by City’s effrontery, Jurgen Klopp’s men moved through the gears with some ease and, in the end, ran out easy winners. The trouble is, we all got properly giddy during those 15 minutes when the scoreline read Liverpool 0-1 Norwich City.

As ever, we all know what hope does to you.

We are, of course, as a relatively small, penniless, self-funded club now forever destined to be in the shadow of Liverpool - but, as mentioned in the opening paragraph, there was a time in the late-80s/early-90s when we would go there, or entertain them at Carrow Road, and believe we could win.

Sometimes we did.

Over the last decade, occasionally we’ve been able to bloody the noses of the big six, but alas never against those from Anfield Road.

Instead we can only dream and rejoice in leading them for 15 minutes.