Everton and Leeds have joined Wolves and Aston Villa in the battle to sign Atletico Madrid's Brazil striker Matheus Cunha, 23. (Relevo - in Spanish), external

Wolves are also in talks with Atletico about signing Brazil centre-back Felipe, 33, in a potential "package" deal with Cunha for January. (Fabrizio Romano), external

