Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa: What Emery said

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, speaking to Match of the Day: "The first half was key. They were clinical. Maybe we were a little weak in some action and that was key in the first half. At 2-0 it was difficult but we tried to react, we had two very good chances at the beginning of the second half but after the third goal it was very difficult to come back.

"We played with some circumstances, like Diego Carlos being injured, and we played in some circumstances where we were not clinical.

"It was a tough match, they are a very good team and a candidate to be a top four. I was excited to test our performance but today we didn't."

On Diego Carlos: "Hopefully not a big injury. We added and joined Clement, trying to help us eventually and I think with him and other players we have to be stronger than today."

Will Carlos be out for a while now? "I don't know."