Tuesday talking point: Real pain is total failure of Bielsa's system this year

Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock

Marcelo Bielsa's reign at Elland Road came to an abrupt and painful end this weekend. We knew the day would come, but we imagined it so differently. We imagined fireworks, joyous bittersweet smiles, a proper celebration after another tactical masterclass.

But we have not seen a tactical masterclass for a long time. Even the outstanding win at London Stadium was a narrow victory, the only other wins this season coming against Norwich, Watford, Burnley and Crystal Palace. We sit two points above the relegation zone and have conceded 60 goals with a third of the season to go.

The real pain for me was not the sudden cutting of ties, but the extraordinary and complete failure of Bielsa's system this year. And despite the bad luck with injuries and refereeing decisions, the failure to adapt effectively has ultimately forced the club's hand.

I don't think I will ever love a manager more than Marcelo Bielsa. His wisdom and respectful nature have transformed cities and countries alike. My heart never wanted it to end, my head said that after this season it had to.

It was not the fairytale we had hoped for, but should Jesse Marsch secure our Premier League status, then we can consider it a necessary, albeit extremely painful, evil.

