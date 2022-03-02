Southampton v West Ham: Team news

Southampton will be without the injured trio of goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, defender Lyanco and forward Nathan Tella for their FA Cup fifth-round tie with West Ham on Wednesday.

Winger Nathan Redmond could be in contention after recovering from an ankle problem.

Hammers boss David Moyes said he has "many players fit and available" for the trip to St Mary's.

Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko took part in light training on Monday and will be given the choice over his availability for the game against the Saints.