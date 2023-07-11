Docherty on squad unity, new recruits and skipper Shaughnessy
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Tony Docherty has been speaking to the media as his Dundee side continue their preparations for the new season.
Here are the key lines from the Dark Blues boss:
Docherty says the trip to Ireland was great from a playing point of view but also in terms of "squad togetherness" and he can see a "a real strong and close-knit group".
He expects new Mexican signings Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda to "be in the building next week".
On naming Joe Shaughnessy as skipper, Docherty says: "He has captained St Johnstone and St Mirren, so I know what I am getting every day and I know the message I put across when I walk out the door will be continued through Joe."
There "will be" more new signings as Docherty seeks competition for places all over the pitch.