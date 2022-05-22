Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

David Moyes was angry after West Ham let this game slip - as he knew Europa League football had been in their own hands.

It looked under control at half-time as Michail Antonio signed off a fine season with a finish from the edge of the box that almost took the Brighton net off.

With Manchester United losing at Crystal Palace, West Ham just needed to hold the lead but their weary limbs creaked in the May sunshine and Brighton came roaring back in the second half.

In truth, the Hammers never really looked like scoring again and their winless run against the Seagulls now stands at 10 games.

This squad - that has run through brick walls for Moyes and their supporters this year - looks ready for a summer off to recharge for what will be another packed campaign next season.

It wasn't the way their distinguished servant Mark Noble would have wanted to sign off, but it was a classy touch from Brighton to give him a presentation on the pitch before the game.