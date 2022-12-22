Hibs v Livingston: Pick of the stats
- Published
Hibs have lost each of their last four league games. Since their promotion back to the Scottish Premiership in 2017, only once have they lost five in a row in the league, doing so from October-November 2021 under Jack Ross.
Hibs have lost each of their last four league meetings with Livingston, all by a margin of exactly one goal.
Livingston haven't won any of their five away league games on a Saturday this season, drawing two and losing three.
Livingston are looking to win back-to-back top-flight league visits to Hibs for the first time, after winning their last such trip 3-2 in January of last season.