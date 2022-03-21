Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Four months into the Villa job, Steven Gerrard must surely have learned most of what there is to know about the technical ability of his current squad.

With any rebuild planned for his first summer transfer window in mind, he will be finding out all the time about the personality and character of those players.

To that end, Saturday might have been an instructive, if frustrating, experience.

Afterwards, he said some of his players appeared to lack the belief they could compete with an in-form Arsenal side. The visitors were slick and confident in possession, but they were also aggressive without the ball, which illustrated what Gerrard meant even more effectively.

Villa’s keenness on the short goal-kick, to guard possession of the ball more carefully, was perhaps logical against one of the leading sides.

In practice, though, it encouraged an Arsenal side eager to press them back, giving the illusion in the first half especially that Villa were playing up a steep slope. Getting to half-way felt like an effort.

By contrast, when Arsenal held possession, Villa tended to stand back as if admiring artworks in a gallery.

Gerrard himself was not one to stand on ceremony.

After the game he cited Wolves as one of the next group of teams that Villa should be aspiring to match, and their first assignment after the break is a West Midlands derby at Molineux. Gerrard and the Villa fans would surely not stand for such a hesitant performance there.