Simon Stone, BBC Sport

This time next week, Brighton will be looking forward to the Europa League draw and who they will face in their first European campaign.

Last night's play-off round first-leg results, which included a handsome away win for Ajax, mean it is increasingly likely Roberto De Zerbi's men will end up in pot three, possibly alongside Union St Gilloise, who are also part of Brighton majority owner Tony Bloom's stable.

As Brighton can't be drawn against West Ham or Liverpool, their potential Pot One opponents look pretty tasty, including, almost certainly, Ajax, Jose Mourinho's AS Roma and Spanish side Villarreal.