Former Bournemouth player and manager Tony Pulis thinks Scott Parker's comments after the thrashing at Liverpool perhaps showed "a little bit of inexperience" and believes they cost him his job.

Parker suggested his squad was not good enough for the Premier League.

"The owner has put a lot of money into the football club and would have found it disappointing for Scott come out and say that," Pulis told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I'm sure he said what he truly believes but you have to be careful not to lose the faith and trust from the players and not to rub the board up the wrong way.

"There are lots of managers out there this close to the window who are probably feeling exactly what Scott was but they won't say it.

"I'm desperately disappointed for Scott but it was perhaps a bit of inexperience. Football is football and nothing surprises you."

With only four games gone, Pulis believes Bournemouth will have plenty of chances to get enough points to stay in the league and thinks there are a number of good candidates available.

"Bournemouth is a wonderful place," he said. "I hope and pray that whoever comes in will be a good enough coach to organise them and set them up well.

"They can certainly nick results against the bottom eight."

