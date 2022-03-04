Liverpool v West Ham: Team news
- Published
Liverpool are missing defender Joel Matip because of illness and Naby Keita is a doubt, but Curtis Jones is back in contention following a thigh injury.
Thiago Alcantara and Roberto Firmino are expected to remain out with respective thigh and muscular injuries.
West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek is set to feature despite sustaining a head injury that required stitches in the FA Cup defeat at Southampton.
Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble should both be available.
Who makes your Reds team to face West Ham?