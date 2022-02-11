Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on midfielder Jacob Ramsey after his two goals against Leeds United on Wednesday.

Some have even linked the 20-year-old Aston Villa midfielder with a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad - and Gerrard is not surprised by the attention.

"He’s playing at a level where I am sure people have close eyes on him," said the Villa boss.

"To be the age that he is at, with the amount of games he has played, I am sure everyone is taking note of that.

"I don’t pick the England team or the England squad, but I am always here to try to help England and support Gareth.

"Gareth is experienced enough and he’s got his own set of eyes, so I’m sure he will make his own decisions."